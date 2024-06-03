Kajal Aggarwal and 10 other top-earning South Indian actresses

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 03, 2024

Starting her career from TV, Mrunal Thakur made a name for herself with movies like Hi Nanna and charges around 3 crores for her movies.

Rakul Preet Singh stars in various Tamil, Telugu and Hinid movies and charges about 3.5 crores for her movies.

Kajal Aggarwal who will be seen in Indian 2 soon charges about 4 crores for her movies.

Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the most famous South stars known for Baahubali and more charges 5 crores for her movies.

Pooja Hegde, famous for both South and Hindi films charges around 7 crores for her movies as well.

Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna also charges about 7 crores for her movies and will be soon seen in Pushpa 2 as well.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another famous star from the South cinema charges 8 crores for her movies.

Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty is another top-earning star of South cinema and charges about 6 crores for her movies.

Veteran actress, Nayanthara charges as much as 10 crores for her movies.

Leo actress Trisha Krishnan is one of the top-earning stars of the South film industry also charging as much as 10 crores for her movies.

