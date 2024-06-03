Kajal Aggarwal and 10 other top-earning South Indian actresses
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Starting her career from TV, Mrunal Thakur made a name for herself with movies like Hi Nanna and charges around 3 crores for her movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh stars in various Tamil, Telugu and Hinid movies and charges about 3.5 crores for her movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kajal Aggarwal who will be seen in Indian 2 soon charges about 4 crores for her movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia, one of the most famous South stars known for Baahubali and more charges 5 crores for her movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pooja Hegde, famous for both South and Hindi films charges around 7 crores for her movies as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna also charges about 7 crores for her movies and will be soon seen in Pushpa 2 as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another famous star from the South cinema charges 8 crores for her movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali fame Anushka Shetty is another top-earning star of South cinema and charges about 6 crores for her movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Veteran actress, Nayanthara charges as much as 10 crores for her movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leo actress Trisha Krishnan is one of the top-earning stars of the South film industry also charging as much as 10 crores for her movies.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Beyond Kantara and KGF, Best of Kannada movies to stream online
Find Out More