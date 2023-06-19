Kajal Aggarwal birthday special: Top 10 skincare tips you can learn from the actress

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 19, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal loves using kitchen ingredients for her skin.

If she eats a papaya or tomato, a little bit goes on her face.

Kajal likes keeping it natural and simple.

Kajal also swears by coconut oil for her skin.

Kajal uses honey on her face.

Honey is a moisturizing antioxidant for Kajal's skin.

The actress uses natural ayurvedic products on her skin.

She also uses good commercial products on her skin checking ingredients.

The diva freezes coconut water as ice cubes and rub them before and after every shoot.

Coconut water closes the pores of her skin.

Cleansing, toning, and moisturising is a must for Kajal.

With skincare Kajal Aggarwal is fuss-free.

