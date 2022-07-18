South Indian actresses in floral sarees

Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara and more South Indian actresses look ravishing in floral sarees.

Janhvi Sharma

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal donned this beautiful grey floral printed saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh looks amazing in printed floral saree paired with sleeveless blouse.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara dressed in a floral saree paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde donned a black sheer saree with floral embroidery saree.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh pulled off white floral printed saree with an off-shoulder blouse.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan wore a floral printed saree and looked amazing.

