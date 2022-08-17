Simple off-screen avatars of South Indian actresses

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna, South Indian actresses who are simple in real life

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Nayanthara

The recently married actress has shot many bold looks onscreen contrary to that she is a sweet and simple girl in real life

Source: Bollywood

Ramya Krishnan

Ramya has been viewed as a bold actress on screen in her initial days but dons a very relatable appearance in reality

Source: Bollywood

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika opted for hot scenes in the recently released Pushpa, but she is the girl next door in real life

Source: Bollywood

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha’s item song from the movie Pushpa gained quite popularity. However, Samantha has quite an easy style statement than how she looked onscreen

Source: Bollywood

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan has been seen in bold avatars in many South Indian movies, but when it comes to off the camera she is quite simple in that sense

Source: Bollywood

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal has chosen to do bold looks in multiple South Indian films, but, if we ever see her off the camera, she is always dressed simply and looks pretty

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Shetty

Anushka aka Baahubali’s Devasena, is very simple and deso contrast to her onscreen characters

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

