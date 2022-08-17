From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna, South Indian actresses who are simple in real lifeSource: Bollywood
The recently married actress has shot many bold looks onscreen contrary to that she is a sweet and simple girl in real life
Ramya has been viewed as a bold actress on screen in her initial days but dons a very relatable appearance in reality
Rashmika opted for hot scenes in the recently released Pushpa, but she is the girl next door in real life
Samantha's item song from the movie Pushpa gained quite popularity. However, Samantha has quite an easy style statement than how she looked onscreen
Trisha Krishnan has been seen in bold avatars in many South Indian movies, but when it comes to off the camera she is quite simple in that sense
Kajal has chosen to do bold looks in multiple South Indian films, but, if we ever see her off the camera, she is always dressed simply and looks pretty
Anushka aka Baahubali's Devasena, is very simple and deso contrast to her onscreen characters
