Kajal Aggarwal's Top 10 adorable pics with son Neil that have our heart

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's son Neil turned 9 months recently. Take a look at the cutest photos of Kajal with her son Neil which are all things adorable.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 20, 2023

Cutest

It was on October 30, 2020, that Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai.

Sweet

The wedding affair of the pair was lavish but only close friends were invited with family members.

Welcome home

It was on April 19, 2022 that the couple welcomed their first son together whom they named Neil.

Too cute for words

We cannot tell how cute bot Kajal and Neil are looking in this frame which is all things adorable.

Mummies boy

Kajal had taken to her social media handle to write a sweet post for her son Neil as he turned 9 months old.

Happy

Both mom and son look too cute for words in this particular picture.

Happy family

Kajal in her post also mentioned that she has been thankful to her son who entered and blessed her life since 9 months.

Eye catching

Neil turned nine months yesterday on January 19.

Cuties in a frame

Both Kajal and Gautam are proud parents to little boy Neil who just celebrated his 3/4th birthday.

Heart melting

Kajal in her Instagram post had mentioned that she cannot wait to see the good things god will do through Neil.

