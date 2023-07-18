Kajol, Ajay Devgn and more celeb couples who do not mind their spouses getting intimate on screen
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Celebrities have to get intimate with their co-star as the script demands. Here are celeb couples who don’t restrict their partner from doing the same.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn had no objection with Kajol getting intimate in Lust Stories 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nick Jonas doesn’t object Priyanka Chopra for getting intimate in movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are comfortable with any of them making love scenes on screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira Rajput is ok with Shahid Kapoor getting intimate on screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not bonded each other with no love making scenes in movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gauri Khan did not mind when Shah Rukh Khan kissed Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not restricted each other for not getting intimate on screen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are ok with their partner getting intimate for a movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Olympics Day 2023: Mary Kom to Budhia Singh, top 10 films showcasing India at the sports extravaganza
Find Out More