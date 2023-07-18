Kajol, Ajay Devgn and more celeb couples who do not mind their spouses getting intimate on screen

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

Celebrities have to get intimate with their co-star as the script demands. Here are celeb couples who don’t restrict their partner from doing the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn had no objection with Kajol getting intimate in Lust Stories 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nick Jonas doesn’t object Priyanka Chopra for getting intimate in movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are comfortable with any of them making love scenes on screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mira Rajput is ok with Shahid Kapoor getting intimate on screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have not bonded each other with no love making scenes in movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauri Khan did not mind when Shah Rukh Khan kissed Katrina Kaif in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not restricted each other for not getting intimate on screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are ok with their partner getting intimate for a movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Olympics Day 2023: Mary Kom to Budhia Singh, top 10 films showcasing India at the sports extravaganza

 

 Find Out More