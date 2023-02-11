Kajol-Ajay Devgn to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who got married in the month of love

Bollywood and television celebrity couple including Kajol-Ajay Devgn to Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and more who got hitched in the month of love.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2023

Kajol-Ajay Devgn

The Bollywood couple tied the nuptial knot on February 24, 1999.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

The B-town couple tied the knot on 19 February 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arshad Warsi-Maria Goretti

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti got hitched on February 14, 1999.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mandira Bedi-Raj Kaushal

Popular actress Mandira Bedi walked down the aisle with her late husband Raj Kaushal on February 14, 1999.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gautami Gadgil-Ram Kapoor

The two got married on February 14, 2003.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur

The head over heels in love couple had a registered marriage on February 14, 2022.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ruslaan Mumtaz-Nirali Mehta

The couple had a court marriage on February 14, 2014.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt-Manyataa

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt got married to Manyataa on February 7, 2008.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupati

The two got married on February 16, 2011.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera

The two walked down the aisle on February 5, 2022, in a private ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Urfi Javed's Top 10 sensational hot and bold looks

 

 Find Out More