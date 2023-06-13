Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan and more: Top stars who did absurd things for promoting their movie

Here, take a look at stars who things for public attention.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2023

Kajol Devgan

Kajol Devgan deleted all her social media posts for her web show The Trials.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan had once told his fans that he had taken a lift from an unknown man.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha had done a fake engagement drama for her brand.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar had also faked her pregnancy.

Adnan Sami

Adnan Sami had written alvida on his social media post and had scared fans.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill had organized a swayamvar on TV.

Anoop Jalota

Anoop Jalota faked his marriage with Jasleen Matharu.

Paras Chhabra

Paras Chhabra's swaymvar was no less than a joke.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant's marriage and divorce was too dramatic.

2 States

Alia Bhatt supposedly tweeted her wedding invite to promote her movie.

