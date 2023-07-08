Kajol gets trolled for being a school drop out after comment on leaders; top stars from Bollywood and South who did not attend college

Kajol is being trolled for calling Indian leaders uneducated. Netizens have reminded her that she is a school drop out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen did not study much and became a model when she was a teenager.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt has studied only till the 12th standard. Later, she moved to a film career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan who studied from the top Scindia School did not finish his college studies from St Xavier's College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She had enrolled in Sophia College but did not complete her degree. The actress needed to earn for the family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has only studied till the 12th standard. He started working after that.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra too began working early in life. But it is said that she got a degree from Jai Hind college.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor has only completed his schooling. He dropped out after flunking in 11th class.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Waheeda Rehman wanted to become a doctor but could not due to financial issues. She opted for films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After his 10th exams, Ranbir Kapoor headed to the US to study filmmaking and acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan has only finished his studies at secondary school. Post that, he dived into acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi began working as a child actor from the age of four. She missed out on school and college life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
