Kajol gets trolled for being a school drop out after comment on leaders; top stars from Bollywood and South who did not attend college

Kajol

Kajol is being trolled for calling Indian leaders uneducated. Netizens have reminded her that she is a school drop out.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen did not study much and became a model when she was a teenager.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has studied only till the 12th standard. Later, she moved to a film career.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan who studied from the top Scindia School did not finish his college studies from St Xavier's College.

Karisma Kapoor

She had enrolled in Sophia College but did not complete her degree. The actress needed to earn for the family.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has only studied till the 12th standard. He started working after that.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra too began working early in life. But it is said that she got a degree from Jai Hind college.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has only completed his schooling. He dropped out after flunking in 11th class.

Waheeda Rehman

Waheeda Rehman wanted to become a doctor but could not due to financial issues. She opted for films.

Ranbir Kapoor

After his 10th exams, Ranbir Kapoor headed to the US to study filmmaking and acting.

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan has only finished his studies at secondary school. Post that, he dived into acting.

Sridevi

Sridevi began working as a child actor from the age of four. She missed out on school and college life.

