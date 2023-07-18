Kajol in The Trail and more 90s heroines who made a smashing comeback with OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Raveena Tandon
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-18T102751.608
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol made a sashing comeback with her latest web series The Trail streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring in the Netflix show The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit proved she was, is and will always be Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen made a fierce appearance in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raveena Tandon made a stellar comeback with Disney+ Hotstar show Aranyak.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Charting her comeback Juhi Chawla caught attention with Disney+ Hotstar show Hush Hush.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Deol made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lara Dutta returned to acting with the comedy series Hundred on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-18T102748.074
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 Ent News: Salman Khan, Ileana D'Cruz
Find Out More