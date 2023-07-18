Kajol in The Trail and more 90s heroines who made a smashing comeback with OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023

Raveena Tandon

Kajol made a sashing comeback with her latest web series The Trail streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Starring in the Netflix show The Fame Game, Madhuri Dixit proved she was, is and will always be Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl

Sushmita Sen made a fierce appearance in the Disney+ Hotstar web series Aarya.

Raveena Tandon made a stellar comeback with Disney+ Hotstar show Aranyak.

Charting her comeback Juhi Chawla caught attention with Disney+ Hotstar show Hush Hush.

Esha Deol made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Lara Dutta returned to acting with the comedy series Hundred on Disney+ Hotstar.

Thanks For Reading!

