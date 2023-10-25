Kajol, Karisma Kapoor and other Top 10 most strict celebrity moms

Here are some celebrity moms who firmly enforce discipline with their children, going the extra mile.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Kajol is a strict task manager at home and her say is final at home for kids Nysa and Yug.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit is cautious about the health of her two boys and makes sure they brush teeth before bed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor keeps a check on her kids activities, monitors TV timings and indulge them in outdoor activities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gwen has rigid parenting style as she asks her kids to watch TV only in French or Spanish and even have some diet restrictions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The American singer is strict mommy who keeps her children away from any sugar, fast food, TV, newspaper and magazinesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonali Bendre is a disciplinarian strict mother with her boy Ranvir.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen was a strict mom but over the time she got easy with her two daughters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jessica Alba is a do as I say type mom.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Victoria Beckham believes in routine and makes sure her children follow it. She even has a punishment chair at home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
American musician Sheryl is a strict mother to keep her kids under control.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
