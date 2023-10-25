Kajol, Karisma Kapoor and other Top 10 most strict celebrity moms

Here are some celebrity moms who firmly enforce discipline with their children, going the extra mile.

Rupal Purohit

Kajol

Kajol is a strict task manager at home and her say is final at home for kids Nysa and Yug.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit is cautious about the health of her two boys and makes sure they brush teeth before bed.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor keeps a check on her kids activities, monitors TV timings and indulge them in outdoor activities.

Gwen Paltrow

Gwen has rigid parenting style as she asks her kids to watch TV only in French or Spanish and even have some diet restrictions.

Madonna

The American singer is strict mommy who keeps her children away from any sugar, fast food, TV, newspaper and magazines

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre is a disciplinarian strict mother with her boy Ranvir.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was a strict mom but over the time she got easy with her two daughters.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is a do as I say type mom.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham believes in routine and makes sure her children follow it. She even has a punishment chair at home.

Sheryl Crow

American musician Sheryl is a strict mother to keep her kids under control.

