Kajol, Mrunal Thakur and more actresses who were trolled for going bold in OTT movies, series
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023
Kajol broke her no-kissing on screen policy for The Trial and got trolled.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia also got trolled for performing intimate scenes in Jee Karda.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani's mustarbation scene in Lust Stories was much talked-about.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra was much-talked about for her bold scenes in Quantico.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens called for Radhika Apte's Boycott over bold scenes in Parched.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mrunal Thakur went bold in Lust Stories 2 and Ghost Stories. Some were not happy with it!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's kissing scene in Tiku Weds Sheru also left many shocked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From chemistry to bold pics from sets, Priyanka Chopra was trolled over Citadel release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just on OTT, Swara Bhasker's bold scene from Veere Dil Wedding also called for a lot of trolling.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samanatha Ruth Prabhu was trolled for kissing Ram Charan in Rangasthalam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Suhana Khan to Palak Tiwari: star kids who are always on trollers radar no matter what they do
Find Out More