Kajol, Mrunal Thakur and more actresses who were trolled for going bold in OTT movies, series

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2023

Kajol broke her no-kissing on screen policy for The Trial and got trolled.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia also got trolled for performing intimate scenes in Jee Karda.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani's mustarbation scene in Lust Stories was much talked-about.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra was much-talked about for her bold scenes in Quantico.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netizens called for Radhika Apte's Boycott over bold scenes in Parched.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrunal Thakur went bold in Lust Stories 2 and Ghost Stories. Some were not happy with it!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's kissing scene in Tiku Weds Sheru also left many shocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From chemistry to bold pics from sets, Priyanka Chopra was trolled over Citadel release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Not just on OTT, Swara Bhasker's bold scene from Veere Dil Wedding also called for a lot of trolling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samanatha Ruth Prabhu was trolled for kissing Ram Charan in Rangasthalam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Suhana Khan to Palak Tiwari: star kids who are always on trollers radar no matter what they do

 

 Find Out More