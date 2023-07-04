Kajol reveals how Nysa Devgn overcame her fear to grow up into a calm, graceful young girl

Nysa's calmness and poise in dealing with the paparazzi have been praised by Kajol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023
Nysa has been frequently photographed displaying growing confidence. Source- InstagramSource: Bollywoodlife.com
These days Nysa is very much covered in Paparazzi's Cameras.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol revealed the childhood story of Nysa when she was 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At 2, Nysa travelled with her family to Jodhpur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Within no time, 20-25 paparazzi came and surrounded them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watching that crowd, Nysa developed a fear.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since then, Kajol keeps her children away from cameras.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nysa has learned from her past, and made a positive comeback.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nysa has learned to handle her past fear gracefully.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
