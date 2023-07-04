Kajol reveals how Nysa Devgn overcame her fear to grow up into a calm, graceful young girl

Nysa's calmness and poise in dealing with the paparazzi have been praised by Kajol.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 04, 2023

Nysa's Growing Confidence

Nysa has been frequently photographed displaying growing confidence. Source- Instagram

Nysa's Popularity

These days Nysa is very much covered in Paparazzi's Cameras.

Kajol's Interview

Kajol revealed the childhood story of Nysa when she was 2.

Jodhpur Trip

At 2, Nysa travelled with her family to Jodhpur.

Paparazzi Attack

Within no time, 20-25 paparazzi came and surrounded them.

Nysa's fear

Watching that crowd, Nysa developed a fear.

Kajol's action

Since then, Kajol keeps her children away from cameras.

Nysa's Comeback

Nysa has learned from her past, and made a positive comeback.

Nysa's lesson

Nysa has learned to handle her past fear gracefully.

