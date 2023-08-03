Kajol top 10 best performances ever ranked from best to worst

Here, take a look at Kajol's top performances over the years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023
Kajol's performance was praised and she won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress. . According to IMDB it got 8 ratingSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol's film got 7.9 rating as per IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was a commercial success and got a rating of 7.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai received a positive reception from critics, with special praise directed to Kajol's performance. According to IMDB it got 7.5 rating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol played a poor woman who gets married to a rich man. The film got 7.4 rating as per IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film got positive reviews from critics. Especially Kajol's performance was highly appreciated by critics. It got a 7.3 rating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sweet blind girl Zooni meets a flirty Rehan The movie got 7.1 rating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol won her first Screen Award for Best Actress and received a Best Actress nomination at Filmfare. However film got a rating of 6.8Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjana (Kajol) decides to travel back to India but little did she know that fate had something else. It got a rating of 6.6Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A poor girl is rebuked by a rich boy. It got a rating of 5.9Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her work in Hindi cinema. She is one of India's most successful actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol is the recipient of numerous accolades, including six Filmfare Awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
