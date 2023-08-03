Kajol top 10 best performances ever ranked from best to worst

Here, take a look at Kajol's top performances over the years.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Kajol's performance was praised and she won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress. . According to IMDB it got 8 rating

My Name Is Khan

Kajol's film got 7.9 rating as per IMDB.

Baazigar

The movie was a commercial success and got a rating of 7.6.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai received a positive reception from critics, with special praise directed to Kajol's performance. According to IMDB it got 7.5 rating.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Kajol played a poor woman who gets married to a rich man. The film got 7.4 rating as per IMDB.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

The film got positive reviews from critics. Especially Kajol's performance was highly appreciated by critics. It got a 7.3 rating.

Fanaa

A sweet blind girl Zooni meets a flirty Rehan The movie got 7.1 rating.

Dushman

Kajol won her first Screen Award for Best Actress and received a Best Actress nomination at Filmfare. However film got a rating of 6.8

Pyaar to Hona Hi Tha

Sanjana (Kajol) decides to travel back to India but little did she know that fate had something else. It got a rating of 6.6

Yeh Dillagi

A poor girl is rebuked by a rich boy. It got a rating of 5.9

About Kajol

Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her work in Hindi cinema. She is one of India's most successful actresses.

Awards

Kajol is the recipient of numerous accolades, including six Filmfare Awards.

