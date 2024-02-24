Kalki 2898 AD and more Indian films ready to compete with Hollywood

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

The writer of Kalki 2898 AD has said that the film is a milestone for India

He said the Prabhas starrer will compete with Hollywood stuff

Kalki 2898 AD is made on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores

Even Don 3 is said to be made on a budget of Rs 275 crores plus

Don 3 will have some Hollywood level action sequences

SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's movie is another biggie from India

It is supposed to be a big budget jungle adventure

WAR 2 made by YRF is supposed to be Hollywood level movie

WAR 2 also stars Jr NTR as the antagonist

Pushpa 3 is also supposedly to be on same budget as RRR

