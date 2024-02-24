Kalki 2898 AD and more Indian films ready to compete with Hollywood
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
The writer of Kalki 2898 AD has said that the film is a milestone for India
He said the Prabhas starrer will compete with Hollywood stuff
Kalki 2898 AD is made on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores
Even Don 3 is said to be made on a budget of Rs 275 crores plus
Don 3 will have some Hollywood level action sequences
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's movie is another biggie from India
It is supposed to be a big budget jungle adventure
WAR 2 made by YRF is supposed to be Hollywood level movie
WAR 2 also stars Jr NTR as the antagonist
Pushpa 3 is also supposedly to be on same budget as RRR
