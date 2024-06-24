Kalki 2898 AD: Exploring the salary and budget of the upcoming action-fantasy flick
Nishant
| Jun 24, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited Indian releases of 2024, directed by Nag Ashwin.
The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in lead roles.
With a production cost of Rs 600 crore, it's one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made.
Prabhas, who typically charges Rs 150 crore post-Baahubali, reportedly took a reduced fee of Rs 80 crore for this movie.
Making her Telugu debut, Deepika Padukone charged Rs 20 crore for her role as the female lead.
Portraying the character of Ashwatthama, Amitabh Bachchan charged Rs 20 crore for his pivotal role.
Kamal Haasan, confirmed as the antagonist, also charged Rs 20 crore for his role.
Disha Patani plays a significant yet undisclosed role in the film.
Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2024.
