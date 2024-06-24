Kalki 2898 AD: Exploring the salary and budget of the upcoming action-fantasy flick

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited Indian releases of 2024, directed by Nag Ashwin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With a production cost of Rs 600 crore, it's one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas, who typically charges Rs 150 crore post-Baahubali, reportedly took a reduced fee of Rs 80 crore for this movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Making her Telugu debut, Deepika Padukone charged Rs 20 crore for her role as the female lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Portraying the character of Ashwatthama, Amitabh Bachchan charged Rs 20 crore for his pivotal role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan, confirmed as the antagonist, also charged Rs 20 crore for his role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disha Patani plays a significant yet undisclosed role in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Whirlwind and other political Korean dramas to stream on Netflix and other OTT

 

 Find Out More