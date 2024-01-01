Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin drops key details about Prabhas starrer
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is Nag Ashwin's all-new direction, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, etc.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director recently revealed more hot news about his upcoming movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an event at IIT Bombay, the director revealed more news about the sci-fi movie set in the future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about the name the director said “It is a very powerful name and connected to past and present and that’s what the story is”
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
About the reason behind 2898 as the year, the director said that he will reveal the logic behind it near the release of the movie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We have not seen India in future settings, or dystopian settings. Now we don’t have to look at New York and London being born, now we can see our cities also, said Ashwin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
About the aesthetics of the movie, he said, ‘This movie took place in the cusp between before and after Midjourney and before and after Chat GPT.’
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie also features roles from veteran stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There is no set date for the release of the movie just yet but many expect it to be released in January itself.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 scariest horror films to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More