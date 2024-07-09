Kalki 2898 AD on OTT? Here's all you need to know
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 09, 2024
With an approximate total earnings of 714 crore, Kalki is a popular film among viewers.
Although the film has received varying reviews, on the whole, it's a good movie.
It has been reported that the film's rights are being contested by massive OTT platforms.
Rumor has it that it will soon be available across multiple languages on internet sites.
The movie may be available on Amazon Prime in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.
Netflix, however, might play it in Hindi with subtitles.
There are many who speculate that it may debut on OTT sometime around the end of July.
The enthusiasm among fans is evident as they eagerly await the film's OTT release.
