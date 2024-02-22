Kalki 2898 AD Prabhas and other Top 10 South Indian actors who are eligible bachelors of Tollywood

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

Prabhas will be seen next in Kalki 2898 AD and he seems to be quite busy with his upcoming films. He is single and unmarried.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Devarakonda is enjoying the single life and it seems as if he will take a few more years to get settled down in his life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adivi Sesh is a heartthrob and his charming personality will make you fall for him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Sirish is also the most eligible bachelor of Tollywood and is unmarried.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Panja Vaishnav Tej seems to be busy this year, while his fans want him to get married.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sundeep Kishan is happily single and makes females go weak in the knees.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Dharam Tej is still unmarried and his fans expect him to get married soon!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Potheneni is unmarried as of now and seems to be enjoying his singlehood phase.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth is in a relationship with Aditi Rao Hydari and the two will get married soon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vishal Krishna Reddy who is 46 years old is not married yet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 timeless family entertainers of Bollywood on OTT platforms

 

 Find Out More