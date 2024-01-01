Kalki 2898 AD, Pushpa 2 and Top 10 more Telugu films to watch out in 2024
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2024
Kalki 2898 AD is a epic mythological-science fiction dystopian film directed by Nag Ashwin. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rule is a action drama film directed by Sukumar and will star Allu Arjun in lead role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Guntur Kaaram is a action drama film directed by Trivikram Srinivas and stars Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Game Changer is a political action thriller film directed by S. Shankar. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will be seen sharing the screen space.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devara: Part 1 is an upcoming Telugu action-drama film directed by Koratala Siva. Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to play main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naa Saami Ranga is a period action drama film directed by Vijay Binni and stars Nagarjuna, Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, and Ashika Ranganath in pivotal roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu Man is a superhero film directed by Prasanth Varma and stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in main roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saindhav thriller film written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It stars Daggubati Venkatesh in main role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Family Star is directed by Parasuram and stars Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Operation Valentine is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh and will feature Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar and Mir Sarwar in lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most romantic Hindi films on OTT for those who believe in forever kind of love
Find Out More