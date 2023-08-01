Kalki 2898 AD star Kamal Haasan's Top 10 films to watch on OTT

With numerous iconic films in his illustrious career, here are ten must-watch movies of the actor on OTT platforms.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023

Vikram

This film is an action entertainer that brought back the glory of Kamal Haasan.

Moondram Pirai (Sadma)

This emotional drama revolves around the bond between a young woman with retrograde amnesia and a caring man.

Mahanadi

This heart-wrenching film showcases Kamal Haasan's remarkable acting skills as he portrays a family man facing severe hardships

Vishwaroopam

Kamal Haasan directed and starred in this spy thriller, playing the role of a RAW agent.

Indian

Kamal Haasan brilliantly portrays dual roles, a freedom fighter turned aged vigilante father and his son who carries on the legacy.

Hey Ram

This period drama revolves around India's partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Dasavathaaram

Kamal Haasan portrays ten diverse characters across different timelines and showcases his versatility as an actor.

Thevar Magan

This film showcases Kamal Haasan's remarkable portrayal as a man who returns to his ancestral village to resolve family disputes.

Guna

In this psychological drama, he plays a mentally disturbed man who falls in love with a woman he believes is his reincarnated mother.

Nayakan

Directed by Mani Ratnam, this film is a gangster drama based on the life of a Bombay underworld don

