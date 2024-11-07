Kalki 2898 to RRR: Top 10 most expensive Indian films

2.0, starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth in the main roles, was made on a budget of Rs 400-600 crores.

SS Rajamouli's directed RRR starring NTR Jr and Ram Charan in main roles.

The film was made on a budget of Rs 550 crores.

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's film Adipurush was made on a budget of Rs 500-700 crores.

Kanguva was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300-350 crores.

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is a story about an honest IAS officer's fight against a corrupt political system.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Pushpa 2 The Rule was made on a budget of Rs 500 crores.

Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer were reportedly made on a budget of Rs 600 crores.

The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Kamla Haasan and Disha Patana in pivotal roles.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, was made on a budget of Rs 350 crores.

