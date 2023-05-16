Top South Indian actors who married more than once

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

Kamal Haasan has been married twice. First to Vani Ganapathy and then to Sarika.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nagarjuna has also married twice. After Lakshmi Daggubati, he married Amala Akkineni.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pawan Kalyan has been married thrice. He married Anna Lezhneva in 2013.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marriage to R Sarathkumar is Raadhika's third marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash Raj has been married twice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor Karthik has been married twice. He married Rathi Muthuraman in 1992.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Marriage to Zafroon Nisa is composer Yuvan Shankar Raja's third.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South Indian actress Lakshmi has been married thrice.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Legendary actor NT Rama Rao married twice. He married Lakshmi Parvathi in 1993.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Raadhika, Sarathkumar was married to Chaya Sarathkumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Telugu actor Vijaya Krishna Naresh has been married four times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood actresses who are happily married to cricketers

 

 Find Out More