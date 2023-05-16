Top South Indian actors who married more than once
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
Kamal Haasan has been married twice. First to Vani Ganapathy and then to Sarika.
Nagarjuna has also married twice. After Lakshmi Daggubati, he married Amala Akkineni.
Pawan Kalyan has been married thrice. He married Anna Lezhneva in 2013.
Marriage to R Sarathkumar is Raadhika's third marriage.
Prakash Raj has been married twice.
Actor Karthik has been married twice. He married Rathi Muthuraman in 1992.
Marriage to Zafroon Nisa is composer Yuvan Shankar Raja's third.
South Indian actress Lakshmi has been married thrice.
Legendary actor NT Rama Rao married twice. He married Lakshmi Parvathi in 1993.
Before Raadhika, Sarathkumar was married to Chaya Sarathkumar.
Telugu actor Vijaya Krishna Naresh has been married four times.
