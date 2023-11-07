Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 will be the last movie of these South actors

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan is one of the most awaited films in Kollywood.

The action thriller is a sequel to the 1996 released Indian.

The intro video of Indian 2 featured famous actors Vivek, Manobala, Nedumudi Venu, and Marimuthu.

Unfortunately, these four actors passed away during the making of the film.

Nedumudi Venu, who played an important character in the first part Indian, passed away in October 2021.

It was Vivek’s dream come true to work with Haasan but he died on 17th April 2021.

Actor-director Manobala breathed his last on 3rd May 2023.

Marimuthu was also said to be a part of Indian but he died on 8th September 2023.

Indian 2 is directed by Shankar and jointly produced by Lyca Production.

The film has multi-star cast including Sidharth, Kajal Agarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Piyush Mishra, and Bobby Simha among others.

