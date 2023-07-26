Kamal Haasan to Pawan Kalyan: Top 10 South Indian actors who made a mark as politicians

The actor is following the footsteps of his late father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao who is an actor and former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Megastar started a party called Prajarajyam and even contested elections. But after losing, the party has been shut forever.
This Kannada actress is a former Lok Sabha member and is one of the most popular young politicians.
Kamal Haasan has recently entered politics and was seen with Rahul Gandhi recently. He has a huge fan following.
This actress is an MLA candidate and also a member of National Commission for Women in India.
Nikhil's grandfather and father are politicians and he is following their footsteps. He even contested in the Karnataka elections in 2023.
He started Jana Sena party a few years ago and is going to contest in Andhra Pradesh's elections next year
This actor's father is the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Uday is Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development.
Kannada actor Upendra's party is called Uttama Prajaakeeya and the party has contested in panchayat elections.
He is the Founder of a party in Tamil Nadu and it is called Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam.
