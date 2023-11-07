Kamal Haasan turns 69: Know about his journey on his birthday
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Kamal Haasan’s real name is Parthasarathy Srinivasan. He changed his name later on.
He has been in the film industry since the age of 4 and has an experience of six decades.
Kamal Haasan has two ex wives, dancer Vani Ganapathy and actress Sarika.
He is regarded as Daniel Day-Lewis and Robert De Niro of Indian cinema as he is easily the best actor in the Tamil film industry.
Kamal Haasan, leaving no doubt about his work, is a multiple award winner.
Kamal Haasan is also the recipient of highest Filmfare Awards and has received 19 of them.
Without any doubt, Kamal Haasan is the only actor to have the highest number of Academy Award submissions in Indian cinema.
Kamal Haasan received a "Chevalier" Award from the French government in 2016 in recognition of his exceptional contribution to Indian cinema.
Recently, it was announced that Shruti Haasan, the daughter of Kamal Haasan will collaborate with her father for a musical project.
