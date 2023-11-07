Kamal Haasan's most talked about kissing and intimate scenes that redefined romance in cinema
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
Kamal Haasan has redefined romance in Indian cinema with his bold and iconic romantic moments.
Kamal Haasan’s lip lock with Rekha in Punnagai Mannan created a stir.
The actor’s kiss with Rani Mukerji in Hey Ram was sensual.
Sukanya played Kamal Haasan’s love interest in Mahanadi.
Kamal Haasan shared a steamy kiss with Padmini Kolhapure in Geraftaar, making it a bold moment for its time
Kamal Haasan and Sridevi's chemistry was unforgettable in Sadma.
Kamal Haasan's intense and passionate moments with Andrea Jeremiah in Vishwaroopam were much talked about.
The passionate love story between Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri in Ek Duuje Ke Liye broke barriers with intimate scenes.
Kamal Haasan’s kiss scene with Pooja Kumar was most talked about.
