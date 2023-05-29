Kamal Haasan's Top 10 roles that left fans in awe and fellow actors inspired

Kamal Haasan won IIFA Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Let's check out the top 10 roles that impressed everyone.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

IIFA 2023

Kamal Haasan won IIFA Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema

Kamal Haasan best roles

Let’s take a look at some of the best roles of Kamal Haasan.

Indian

Kamal Haasan plays Senapathy who is out for all corrupt officers.

Chahi 420

The actor was unrecognizable in the look of a woman.

Dasavatharam

Kamal Haasan played 10 roles in a movie.

Vikram

Kamal Haasan made a comeback to the big screen with a phenomenal role.

Mumbai Express

Kamal Haasan’s role in Mumbai Express impressed the audience

Nayagan

The actor plays the role of a dreaded gangster Velu Nayakar.

Apoorva Sagodharargal

Kamal Haasan played a dwarf in the movie.

Raja Paarvai

Kamal Haasan played the role of a blind guy in his 100th film.

Guna

Guna is considered an underrated movie of Kamal Haasan.

