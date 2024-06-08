Kangana Ranaut and 6 other Bollywood stars who got slapped in public

Jun 08, 2024

Kangana Ranaut, the actor-turned-politician was recently in the news after she got slapped publicly.

Reportedly, the lady who slapped her was a CISF personnel and slapped her due to her controversial remarks related to farmers protest.

Salman Khan was allegedly slapped by the intoxicated daughter of a Delhi businessman.

Gauahar Khan was slapped by an audience member who claimed her attire, a short dress, violated his Islamic beliefs.

Aditya Narayan was slapped by a girl after allegedly making inappropriate comments and falling over her while intoxicated.

Mallika Sherawat was attacked outside her Paris apartment by three masked intruders who used tear gas, beat her, and attempted to rob her.

Ranveer Singh was accidentally slapped by his own bodyguard who was trying to manage the large crowd gathered to see the superstar.

Bipasha Basu reportedly got into a Kareena Kapoor at the sets of Ajnabee and Kareena slapped the actress.

