Kangana Ranaut and more Bollywood celebs who are fond of farming

Take a look at Bollywood celebs who has a farmer side apart from being actors

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2023

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty grows organic vegetables at home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

He was a farmer before becoming a Bollywood star and continues to do farming

Salman Khan

Salman Khan often does farming at his Panvel farmhouse

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj cultivates grains and vegetables on his farm

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta grows organic fruits and veggies in her beautiful farm

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff is fond of farming and often shares photos and videos

Kangana Ranaut

She helps her mother farming in Manali

Dharmendra

Dharmendra cultivates flowers and fresh vegetables on farm

R Madhavan

R Madhavan turned a barren land into a lush coconut farm

Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla enjoys farming and is an avid supporter of farmer rights

