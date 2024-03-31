Kangana Ranaut and the Top 8 legal cases she got mired in
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 31, 2024
It's known that Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar are at odds. Javed Akhtar has sued Kangana for defamation in this instance.
Because Kangana Ranaut allegedly stole the plot of the movie Manikarnika Returns the "Legend Didda," writer Ashish Kaul filed a formal complaint against the actor.
A formal complaint was ordered to be filed against Kangana following the complaint of casting director Sahil Ashraf Syed. Allegations have it that Kangana conspired to undermine communal harmony.
Kangana referred to Mahindra Kaur, a female farmer, as the "Grandmother of Shaheen Bagh" on social media during the farmers' agitation. In response, the female farmer had brought legal action.
Zarina Wahab, the wife of actor Aditya Panchauli, has also brought a slander lawsuit against Kangana Ranaut.
In an interview, Kangana said that Aditya Panchauli had physically abused her. In this situation, Aditya had filed a lawsuit against Kangana.
Kangana had used social media to attack farmers who were against the agricultural regulations. In relation to this, Ramesh Nayak had brought a lawsuit against Kangana.
According to reports, Kangana is also the subject of a case filed in Mumbai's Dindoshi Sessions Court, where the actor's transfer request of a case was denied.
