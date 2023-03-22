Kangana Ranaut birthday special: Top 10 bold statements made by the actress

Kangana Ranaut knows to speak her mind and does not mind. Here, take a look at the boldest statements made by the actress which is all things amazing.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

About Bollywood

The actress had once said that in industry good friends means a f*ck buddy who has got promotion.

About society

The diva had said that society should train girls like superheroes and not like a fully trained dog ready to take over the home.

On confidence

She had said that you have to be confident of who you are. Others opinions will always shift.

About work

Kangana revealed that for Gangster she won the Best Actress award in Asia.

About no work

Post Gangster she did not have work as the industry people did not know what to do with an actor like her.

On item numbers

She revealed that item numbers existed to show patriarchal and chauvinism attitude.

Criticised item numbers

She revealed that actors and actresses are pinched on the butt or are fooled in item numbers.

Do or die

Kangana did not want to do item numbers so she did not have any work.

Survival

The Queen actress was sure that she would survive.

About Karan Johar

Calling KJO the flag bearer of nepotism, not tolerating outsiders, Kangana revealed that he would be an antagonist if her biopic is made.

