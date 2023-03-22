Kangana Ranaut birthday special: Top 10 bold statements made by the actress

Kangana Ranaut knows to speak her mind and does not mind. Here, take a look at the boldest statements made by the actress which is all things amazing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023
The actress had once said that in industry good friends means a f*ck buddy who has got promotion.
The diva had said that society should train girls like superheroes and not like a fully trained dog ready to take over the home.
She had said that you have to be confident of who you are. Others opinions will always shift.
Kangana revealed that for Gangster she won the Best Actress award in Asia.
Post Gangster she did not have work as the industry people did not know what to do with an actor like her.
She revealed that item numbers existed to show patriarchal and chauvinism attitude.
She revealed that actors and actresses are pinched on the butt or are fooled in item numbers.
Kangana did not want to do item numbers so she did not have any work.
The Queen actress was sure that she would survive.
Calling KJo the flag bearer of nepotism, not tolerating outsiders, Kangana revealed that he would be an antagonist if her biopic is made.
