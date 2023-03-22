Kangana Ranaut birthday special: Top 10 life lessons to take from Queen actress

Kangana Ranaut will be a year older and wiser tomorrow. Ahead of the same check out a few important life lessons she has told to everyone, right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023
Kangana has always inspired us to be our own selves and to embrace the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress feels that it is depressing to try to fit into a social circle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana believes that one should be yourself and your identity should not be compromised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Queen actress has inspired us to be a rebel, question sexism and stereotypes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana once revealed that people made fun of her like an unwanted object. She dealt with rejection and made it her own.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana has taught us to not tolerate abuse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana feels that one should not bear physical or emotional abuse. In such a case, one should walk out of a relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It will be difficult to break a relationship but one should start afresh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There will be times when you will not get family support and that should not stop you from going ahead.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana feels one should work hard and believeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
