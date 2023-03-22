Kangana Ranaut birthday special: Top 10 life lessons to take from Queen actress

Kangana Ranaut will be a year older and wiser tomorrow. Ahead of the same check out a few important life lessons she has told to everyone, right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Love yourself

Kangana has always inspired us to be our own selves and to embrace the same.

Do not try to fit

The actress feels that it is depressing to try to fit into a social circle.

Be you

Kangana believes that one should be yourself and your identity should not be compromised.

Rebellious

The Queen actress has inspired us to be a rebel, question sexism and stereotypes.

Rejection

Kangana once revealed that people made fun of her like an unwanted object. She dealt with rejection and made it her own.

Deal with your relationships

Kangana has taught us to not tolerate abuse.

Get out

Kangana feels that one should not bear physical or emotional abuse. In such a case, one should walk out of a relationship.

Start new

It will be difficult to break a relationship but one should start afresh.

Make your own choices

There will be times when you will not get family support and that should not stop you from going ahead.

Work hard

Kangana feels one should work hard and believe

Thanks For Reading!

