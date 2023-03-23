Kangana Ranaut birthday: Top 10 alleged relationships of the actress

Kangana Ranaut has been in many alleged relationships. We have made a full list of her past affairs, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Aamir Khan

Reportedly the star helped Kangana when she went through a dark phase with Hrithik Roshan. Aamir and Kangana had bonded well and he was very concerned about the actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

The actress admitted of being in a relationship with Hrithik. He did not want to come out as he was married to Sussanne Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Pancholi

Reportedly she was dating Aditya and said that physical abuse had happened to her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manish Malhotra

Kangana had called Manish her Valentine and loved spending quality time with him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adhyayan Suman

The duo met during Raaz 2 and love bloomed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn

Kangana allegedly was involved with Ajay during the shooting of Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nicholas Lafferty

She was reportedly in a relationship with this UK-based doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Failed relationships

Kangana had many failed relations because of long distance reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Short term

Kangana also had many short-term relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birthday

Kangana will be turning a year older tomorrow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kangana Ranaut birthday special: Top 10 bold statements made by the actress

 

 Find Out More