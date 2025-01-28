7 Bollywood Actresses Who Dared To Speak About The Casting Couch
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 28, 2025
Casting Couch has been a disturbing reality of the entertainment industry. Time to time this issue has been raised including several popular actresses who stood bravely against it.
Huma Qureshi shared her experience with casting couch in her earlier days. She has been through inappropriate behavior during her earlier days from which she preferred to walk away.
Kangana Ranaut has made her place in the audience with her fearless personality. She was very clear about the practice of casting couch in the film industry she has to go through.
Mallika Sherawat known for her bold on-screen characters reveals about the inappropriate demands she received from the industry which she always rejected.
Nargis Fakhri boldly shares her experience about casting couch in the industry. She revealed that she was asked to fulfill inappropriate demands in order to secure her role which she refused.
Radhika Apte talking about casting couch reveals that she was once asked to sacrifice her self respect in order to secure her role which she strongly refused.
Zareen Khan while addressing the issue of casting couch in Bollywood reveals that she was asked for personal favors in exchange for a role in a film but she firmly turned it down.
Swara Bhaskar reveals that she has not experienced the inappropriate practices from the industry directly but she has witnessed it.
