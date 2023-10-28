Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2 and other Top 10 stars who played possessed in horror movies

These actors have delivered memorable performances in the horror genre.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023
She takes on the role of a woman possessed in the latest released horror film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her portrayal of a possessed woman added a twist of comedy to this horror-comedy film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka delivers a chilling performance as a woman possessed by supernatural forces.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha is no stranger to horror films and brings her charisma to her possessed character in this one.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor showcased her versatility playing a possessed character in Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu takes on a possessed character, adding depth to the horror-comedy co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adah Sharma's performance as a possessed woman in this horror film added to the spine-tingling narrative.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emraan stepped into the horror genre as a man possessed by an evil spirit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The television star made her way to the big screen and portrayed a possessed woman in this horror film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah portrays a possessed character in this horror-comedy film, contributing to the movie's eerie atmosphere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!