Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2 and other Top 10 stars who played possessed in horror movies

These actors have delivered memorable performances in the horror genre.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 28, 2023

Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2

She takes on the role of a woman possessed in the latest released horror film.

Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Her portrayal of a possessed woman added a twist of comedy to this horror-comedy film.

Anushka Sharma in Pari

Anushka delivers a chilling performance as a woman possessed by supernatural forces.

Bipasha Basu in Alone

Bipasha is no stranger to horror films and brings her charisma to her possessed character in this one.

Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi

Janhvi Kapoor showcased her versatility playing a possessed character in Roohi co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Tabu takes on a possessed character, adding depth to the horror-comedy co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Adah Sharma in 1920

Adah Sharma's performance as a possessed woman in this horror film added to the spine-tingling narrative.

Emraan Hashmi in Raaz 2: The Mystery Continues

Emraan stepped into the horror genre as a man possessed by an evil spirit.

Sanaya Irani in Ghost

The television star made her way to the big screen and portrayed a possessed woman in this horror film.

Tamannaah Bhatia in Petromax

Tamannaah portrays a possessed character in this horror-comedy film, contributing to the movie's eerie atmosphere.

