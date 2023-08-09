Kangana Ranaut predicts Gadar 2 to be Sunny Deol's 'biggest opener' ever; here are rare celebs praised by the actress

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Gadar 2 and Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has slammed reports of fallout with Sunny Deol and said Gadar 2 will be a huge hit

Praise for Gadar 2

Kangana Ranaut said Gadar 2 will get biggest opening of 2023

Fan of Sunny Deol

Kangana Ranaut said that she is a fan of the macho man

Yami Gautam

Kangana Ranaut is a huge fan of Yami Gautam's work

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

She wished them a lifetime of happiness after their marriage

SS Rajamouli

Kangana Ranaut has been full of praise for RRR and SS Rajamouli

Deepika Padukone

After numerous potshots, she praised Deepika's speech at Oscars 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Kangana Ranaut is a huge fan of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Mrunal Thakur

Kangana Ranaut felt Mrunal Thakur deserved all awards for Sita Ramam

Sharmila Tagore

She lavished love on her work in Gulmohar calling it nuanced and dignified

Pathaan

Kangana Ranaut said movies like Pathaan should definitely work

Tabu

Kangana Ranaut was all praise for Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

