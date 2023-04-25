Bollywood celebs' casting couch experiences

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 25, 2023

Kalki Koechlin had faced sexual harassment by a producer who wanted to know her in return for a film that was never made.

Swara Bhasker had revealed that she lost many movies as she did not want to compromise.

Surveen Chawla had faced casting couch down south but she did not give into the same.

Kangana Ranaut reportedly claimed that Aditya Pancholi physcally abused her when she was 17.

Sherlyn Chopra had accused Kamasutra 3D producer of making sexual moves towards her.

Payal Rohatgi reportedly was asked to pull up her shirt so that Dibakar Banerjee could check her weight.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had revealed that casting couch was a norm in her time.

Tisca Chopra was told by the director to be his pet squeeze so that she could do the film.

Chitrangada Singh was asked for indirect demands by the director of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.

Mamta Kulkarni reportedly was asked for sex in return for a movie by a director.

