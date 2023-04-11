Bollywood actresses cat fights
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
Reportedly Ranbir Kapoor broke up with Deepika Padukone to date Katrina Kaif and that's why the two ladies are rivals.
Kangana Ranaut has called Alia Bhatt Karan Johar's puppet and does not consider her to be an actress. Alia revealed she would like to reply to Kangana personally.
After Bunty Aur Babli reportedly Aishwarya Rai threatened Abhishek Bachchan to not work with Rani Mukerji. He was dating both. Rani was not called for Abhishek's wedding despite having good relations.
Kareena Kapoor Khan once called Priyanka's accent fake. Priyanka had praised Kareena for her role in Ajnabee.
Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra had good chemistry in Ek Villain. Alia Bhatt who was dating Sidharth reportedly did not want him to work with Shraddha.
Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif wanted to be the showstopper. Priyanka said it was her greatness to drop it while Katrina said she was the first choice for being the showstopper.
Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon reportedly never had friendly relations with one another.
Reportedly Ranbir Kapoor left Sonam Kapoor to be with Deepika Padukone and that's why the duo do not like each other.
Reportedly Deepika Padukone did not like Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry and hence she was jealous.
Rekha- Jaya Bachchan reportedly have been rivals because of their fight for Amitabh Bachchan.
