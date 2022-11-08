Celebs who turned vegan

Bollywood celebrities who turned vegan and opted for better choices. From Sonam Kapoor to Kangana Ranaut and more stars who inspired people with their healthy lifestyle.

Janhvi Sharma

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut turned veganism after she realized that consuming dairy products gave her acidity.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta is a vegan and she keeps encouraging people to opt for smarter choices.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunted her love for veganism after revealing that her caring for animals made her change her choice.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor switched to vegetarianism and later stopped consuming milk products.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has often spoken about plant-based foods and helped PETA launch its V-card.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is a vegan and prefers eating healthy food.

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha turned vegetarian and later became vegan. She even endorsed a plant-based diet.

