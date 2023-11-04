Kangana Ranaut to join politics? Here are Top 12 actors who turned politicians and made a mark
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Kangana Ranaut hints at contesting the next Lok Sabha Elections.
Hema Malini joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and represents the Mathura constituency of Uttar Pradesh.
Govinda joined Indian National Congress.
Jaya Bachchan joined the Samajwadi Party in the year 2004 and is a Member of Parliament.
Amitabh Bachchan joined Indian National Congress and now supports the Samajwadi Party.
Kirron Kher joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Jaya Prada was a part of Telegu Desam Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal.
Dharmendra was a Member of Parliament for Bharatiya Janata Party.
Shatrughan Sinha was a Member of Lok Sabha and is a two-time Union Cabinet Minister and Rajya Sabha MP.
Sunny Deol joined Bharatiya Janata Party and Gurdaspur constituency of Punjab.
Urmila Matondkar joined Shiv Sena.
He joined Janata Dal and served as President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.
