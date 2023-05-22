Top 10 Bollywood celebs who have taken an open dig at other celebs

Bollywood celebs who sparked controversies for their remarks over other celebs.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Sonam Kapoor once called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘Aunty’

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar

Not once or twice but several times Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have taken a dig at each other.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu

Kareena Kapoor Khan once called Bipasha Basu Kali Billi.

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut’s fight with Hrithik Roshan took the social media by storm.

Swara Bhasker and Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Swara Bhasker sent open letter to Sanjay Leela Bhansali over the Jauhar scene in Padmavat.

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan

Vivek Oberoi called a press conference when drunk Salman Khan abused and threatened him over a call for an alleged relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Vivek Agnihotri and Prakash Raj

Vivek Agnihotri called Prakash Raj andhakar Raj after the latter said The Kashmir Files is nonsense film.

Sonam Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha

Sonam Kapoor called Sonakshi Sinha foolish when the latter called herself a better fashionista.

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan made a shrewd remark over Hrithik Roshan for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Guzaarish.

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu

Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu a cheap copy of her.

Ram Gopal Verma and Karan Johar

Ram Gopal Verma took a dig at Karan Johar expressing his desire to make My Name Is Raavan hinting at the latter’s My Name Is Khan.

