Top 10 times actors took a public dig at fellow celebs
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2023
Salman Khan has often taken a dig at Katrina Kaif and has taunted her for dating younger men and had once also called her Katrina Kapoor.
Kangana Ranaut once revealed that Ajay Devgn will never promote her movies or support her.
Priyanka Chopra is known for leaving Bollywood and had once revealed that she always has the good luck of millions of Indians.
Gul Panag had once taken a sly dig on Bollywood members for not having a spine and also said she did not always agree with Kangana Ranaut's views.
Manoj Bajpayee once in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed about Bollywood celebs chasing box office numbers and not seeing stars performances.
Vivek Oberoi once revealed that it is easy to click selfies with PM Modi but stars did not support his biopic on the Prime Minister.
Richa Chadha in an interview once opened up about TV stars staying relevant by taking part in news debates.
Rohit Shetty took a dig at celebs who call the paps before going to the temple so that they are papped while doing donation.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui once took a dig at Bollywood celebs talking in English as they are not proud of their mother tongue.
Urfi Javed had once taken a dig at Chahatt Khanna and revealed that she became wife twice but still had a failed marriage.
