Actresses who turned down films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Here is the list of actresses who have rejected to work with Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023
While many actresses dream to work with Badshah of Bollywood some have rejected offers to star opposite him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not one or two but 7 actresses have refused to do films with Shah Rukh Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first choice for SRK’s Jawan but she rejected the offer which then went to Nayanthara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Darr was first offered to Sridevi however, for unknown reasons she refused it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karishma Kapoor refused the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota and also rejected to star in Ashoka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor felt that her chemistry will not fit with the superstar hence she never worked with King Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hema Malini never did movies with SRK thinking he does over acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut refused to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero because she wanted a strong character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel felt that her pairing with Badshah of Bollywood will not click with the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK made a comeback with Pathaan and will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
