Actresses who turned down films opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Here is the list of actresses who have rejected to work with Shah Rukh Khan.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 02, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

While many actresses dream to work with Badshah of Bollywood some have rejected offers to star opposite him.

Actresses rejected movies with Shah Rukh Khan

Not one or two but 7 actresses have refused to do films with Shah Rukh Khan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the first choice for SRK’s Jawan but she rejected the offer which then went to Nayanthara.

Sridevi

Darr was first offered to Sridevi however, for unknown reasons she refused it.

Karishma Kapoor

Karishma Kapoor refused the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota and also rejected to star in Ashoka.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor felt that her chemistry will not fit with the superstar hence she never worked with King Khan.

Hema Malini

Hema Malini never did movies with SRK thinking he does over acting.

Kangana Ranaut

Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut refused to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Zero because she wanted a strong character.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel felt that her pairing with Badshah of Bollywood will not click with the audience.

Shah Rukh Khan upcoming movies

SRK made a comeback with Pathaan and will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.

