Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2, Prabhas' Adipurush and other most trolled films of 2023
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 was released on September 28, 2023. Watch on Netflix.
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's film Shehzada was slammed by netizens for copying Allu Arjun's Koki.
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush's film became the most trolled in 2023.
Salman Khan's film was criticised for loose narration and poor editing.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haddi was released on September 7, 2023. Watch on ZEE5.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal got trolled for references to Auschwitz and Hitler.
Netizens trolled Kangana by comparing her dance with Jyothika and made memes on her.
The film left netizens unimpressed with poor dialogues, character's look and more.
The film did not manage to win hearts.
Netizens trolled Salman Khan's action film for not showing reality in fight sequence.
Archana Puran Singh got trolled by netizens after Haddi's first look was revealed.
