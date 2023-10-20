Kangana Ranaut's nephew's name taken from Mahabharata, check more baby names inspired by the epic

Kangana Ranaut has named her nephew on a real person from Mahabharat. Kangana's brother recently welcomed a son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Kangana's nephew's name is Akshwatthama. There's a little change in the name.
Ved Vyas is a very well known sage in the epic Mahabharat.
Agastya also has a link to Mahabharat.
Aditya is linked to Lord Shiva and Ra is linked to Surya, the Sun.
Gautam Rode named his daughter Radhya. It is linked to Radha and Lord Krishna.
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan also has a link to Mahabharat.
Arjun is one most prominent characters in Mahabharat.
Nakula was one of the Pandava brothers.
Sahadev was one of the youngest Pandava brothers.
Vamika is inspired by Goddess Durga. In Mahabharat, Krishna asks Arjun to worship Goddess Durga.
Bhim from Mahabharat was a spiritual son of Vayu, who is known as Pavana.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son's name Viaan has links to Lord Krishna.
