Kangana Ranaut's nephew's name taken from Mahabharata, check more baby names inspired by the epic

Kangana Ranaut has named her nephew on a real person from Mahabharat. Kangana's brother recently welcomed a son.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Ashwatthama from Mahabharat 

Kangana's nephew's name is Akshwatthama. There's a little change in the name. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ved from Mahabharat 

Ved Vyas is a very well known sage in the epic Mahabharat. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agastya in Mahabharat  

Agastya also has a link to Mahabharat. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raditya has a link to Mahabharat 

Aditya is linked to Lord Shiva and Ra is linked to Surya, the Sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhya also has a link to Mahabharat 

Gautam Rode named his daughter Radhya. It is linked to Radha and Lord Krishna.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aryan Khan 

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan also has a link to Mahabharat. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun in Mahabharat 

Arjun is one most prominent characters in Mahabharat. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nakuul in Mahabharat 

Nakula was one of the Pandava brothers. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sahdev in Mahabharat 

Sahadev was one of the youngest Pandava brothers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vamika in Mahabharat 

Vamika is inspired by Goddess Durga. In Mahabharat, Krishna asks Arjun to worship Goddess Durga.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vayu in Mahabharat 

Bhim from Mahabharat was a spiritual son of Vayu, who is known as Pavana.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Viaan in Mahabharat 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son's name Viaan has links to Lord Krishna.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ganapath box office collection day 1 early estimates: Tiger Shroff film nowhere close to Gadar 2, Jawan

 

 Find Out More