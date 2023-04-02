Kangana Ranaut's Top 10 airport looks that we can't get out of our head

The Queen of Bollywood is also the queen of Airport looksSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023
The actress wore an ethnic suit for her recent airport appearanceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana is keeping it casual by donning white pants and a t-shirt pairing it with an open shirtSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana rocked airport style in a trendy black outfitSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress wore a white saree with floral big printsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhakad actress gives boss lady look as walks out of the airportSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut has an eternal love for sareeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana is a show-stealer in sarees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She has taken her airport look to the next levelSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana slays everything she wearsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Manikarnika actress looked like a barbie covered in pink dress and jacketSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!