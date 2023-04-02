Kangana Ranaut's Top 10 airport looks that we can't get out of our head

The Queen of Bollywood is also the queen of Airport looks

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2023

Graceful

The actress wore an ethnic suit for her recent airport appearance

Casual

Kangana is keeping it casual by donning white pants and a t-shirt pairing it with an open shirt

Trendy

Kangana rocked airport style in a trendy black outfit

Floral

The actress wore a white saree with floral big prints

Formal

Dhakad actress gives boss lady look as walks out of the airport

Gorgeous

Kangana Ranaut has an eternal love for saree

Saree love

Kangana is a show-stealer in sarees.

Stylish

She has taken her airport look to the next level

Beauty

Kangana slays everything she wears

Barbie

Manikarnika actress looked like a barbie covered in pink dress and jacket

