Kangana Ranaut's Top 10 airport looks we cannot get over

Kangana Ranaut has always managed to add a dash of personal twist to her airport looks. Check out her airport fashion which is jaw-dropping.Source: Bollywood
For the airport, she was seen wearing a stylish sea green coloured autumn styled oversized dress with a coat.Source: Bollywood
After looking at this snap, who will say that Kangana is more than 30 years of age?Source: Bollywood
Kangana's airport diaries is something to look at. This is because she is a slayer and no one can deny the same.Source: Bollywood
She was seen donning a high neck crop top which she teamed up with track pants for the airport.Source: Bollywood
The actress loves to wear sarees at the airport and this look of hers in the same is surely head-spinning.Source: Bollywood
The star is looking regal in this shirt dress which you can wear for all your day-out events.Source: Bollywood
The Manikarnika actress looked cool in this blue tracksuit. She is known for walking in and out of the airport in style.Source: Bollywood
We cannot deny Kangana's love for trench coats. This snap is complete proof.Source: Bollywood
She was seen donning a white kurta with a salwaar and matching dupatta for the airport.Source: Bollywood
Kangana looked hot and sexy in this grey-coloured Anavila saree which she teamed up with big spectacles.Source: Bollywood
