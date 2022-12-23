Kangana Ranaut's Top 10 airport looks we cannot get over

Kangana Ranaut has always managed to add a dash of personal twist to her airport looks. Check out her airport fashion which is jaw-dropping.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Kangana's stylish look

For the airport, she was seen wearing a stylish sea green coloured autumn styled oversized dress with a coat.

Source: Bollywood

Queen of Bollywood

After looking at this snap, who will say that Kangana is more than 30 years of age?

Source: Bollywood

Slayer

Kangana's airport diaries is something to look at. This is because she is a slayer and no one can deny the same.

Source: Bollywood

Athleisure diaries

She was seen donning a high neck crop top which she teamed up with track pants for the airport.

Source: Bollywood

Saree lover

The actress loves to wear sarees at the airport and this look of hers in the same is surely head-spinning.

Source: Bollywood

Regal

The star is looking regal in this shirt dress which you can wear for all your day-out events.

Source: Bollywood

Classy

The Manikarnika actress looked cool in this blue tracksuit. She is known for walking in and out of the airport in style.

Source: Bollywood

Trench coat lover

We cannot deny Kangana's love for trench coats. This snap is complete proof.

Source: Bollywood

Undisputed queen

She was seen donning a white kurta with a salwaar and matching dupatta for the airport.

Source: Bollywood

Traditionally chic

Kangana looked hot and sexy in this grey-coloured Anavila saree which she teamed up with big spectacles.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

