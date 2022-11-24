If you want to keep it low-key then opt for this simple pink kurta that Kangana has worn which will make you look gorgeous.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked simple in this green coloured saree. She paired her drape with a cute nosering and kept her makeup basic.Source: Bollywood
If you are obsessed with black kurtas then bookmark this one that Kangana has worn. You can don a black dupatta and wear with straight slacks.Source: Bollywood
You can wear this kurta suit for any outdoor function and surely can create a unique fashion statement.Source: Bollywood
Kangana is known to nail the airport fashion in desi ensembles and how?Source: Bollywood
The kurta collection of the actress is phenomenal and you can surely make a party happening by wearing this one.Source: Bollywood
The Queen actress looked stunning in this grand yellow saree. She completed her look with a top bun and looked like a princess.Source: Bollywood
The actress looked chic and comfortable in this yellow coloured salwar kameez. She kept her makeup minimum.Source: Bollywood
Kangana is looking chic as she poses in front of a lotus pond wearing a baby pink kurta.Source: Bollywood
Kanagana decided to wear a sheer white kurta which was flowly. You can wear pyjamas of white lace within the same.Source: Bollywood
