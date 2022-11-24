Desi diaries

If you want to keep it low-key then opt for this simple pink kurta that Kangana has worn which will make you look gorgeous.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Unique

The actress looked simple in this green coloured saree. She paired her drape with a cute nosering and kept her makeup basic.

Black print

If you are obsessed with black kurtas then bookmark this one that Kangana has worn. You can don a black dupatta and wear with straight slacks.

Desi beauty

You can wear this kurta suit for any outdoor function and surely can create a unique fashion statement.

Ultimate fashionista

Kangana is known to nail the airport fashion in desi ensembles and how?

Kurta collection

The kurta collection of the actress is phenomenal and you can surely make a party happening by wearing this one.

Stunning

The Queen actress looked stunning in this grand yellow saree. She completed her look with a top bun and looked like a princess.

Ultra-high fashion diva

The actress looked chic and comfortable in this yellow coloured salwar kameez. She kept her makeup minimum.

Desi look

Kangana is looking chic as she poses in front of a lotus pond wearing a baby pink kurta.

Classy

Kanagana decided to wear a sheer white kurta which was flowly. You can wear pyjamas of white lace within the same.

