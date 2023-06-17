Emergency: Top 10 fitness secrets of Kangana Ranaut revealed

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2023

Kanagana Ranaut is back.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana is working hard in the gym for her next offering Emergency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kanagana is seen doing rigorous workout for Emergency.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana is seen doing upper body workout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana was seen doing squat pull-ups.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana started doing spot jogging.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana is also focusing on leg workouts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana is also focusing on leg and arms workouts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana is also focusing on her core.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She likes to do rope skipping.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Headstand is something Kangana is focusing on.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emergency is much awaited.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Father's Day 2023: Sunny Deol, Karan Deol and more best daddy-son duos of Bollywood

 

 Find Out More